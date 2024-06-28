Punjab govt will provide Rs10bn loans to farmers: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday announced that the government will provide over Rs10 billion in interest-free loans to livestock farmers aiming at boosting the meat and milk production in the province and enhance meat exports.

Kirmani was presiding over a meeting of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) Punjab which reviewed the plans and annual development programme for 2024-2025, as outlined by the Chief Minister of Punjab for the development of the livestock sector.

Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masood Anwar briefed on the meeting’s aims and objectives. Minister Kirmani reviewed all initiatives in detail, including the introduction of the “CM Livestock Card”, vaccination programmes to control foot-and-mouth disease, and the distribution of livestock to impoverished women.

The Minister issued directives for the preparation of the Livestock Card and reviewed the list of representatives from animal feed supply companies. He announced that the government will provide over Rs10 billion in interest-free loans to landowners to boost meat production and increase meat exports. This project is set to continue for two years.

Minister Kirmani highlighted that foot-and-mouth disease is a major hurdle in animal production and exports. To combat this, a Rs7,500 million plan has been allocated to control the disease, which includes vaccinating cows and buffaloes. Additionally, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs2 billion for a project aimed at financially stabilizing poor widows and women in South Punjab by providing them with cows and buffaloes. This initiative aims to support economically disadvantaged families and promote livestock farming.

Representatives from the Punjab Social Protection Agency and Akhuwat Foundation presented their programmes related to the distribution of animals under this project. The meeting also considered government development projects related to livestock for the financial year 2025. These projects include genetic improvement of non-descript cattle, enhancement of the semen production unit, genetic improvement of sheep, vaccine development by the Veterinary Research Institute, supply of ultrasound machines for diagnosis in hospitals, and extension services through mobile veterinary dispensaries.

Provincial Minister Kirmani urged department officers to submit the PC-1s for these projects promptly to ensure their timely initiation, thereby providing necessary facilities to livestock rearers. The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Technical, Director Generals, Director Breed Improvement, Director Planning, Director Communication, and representatives from Akhuwat Foundation and Punjab Bank.

