AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-28

India: two-faced foreign policy

Published 28 Jun, 2024 06:42am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

EDITORIAL: Confirming media reports that India has been providing drones and artillery shells to his country in its war on Gaza, a former Israeli ambassador to New Delhi, Daniel Carmon, has justified it as reciprocation for Tel Aviv’s support during the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan. “The Indians”, he said, in an interview with a news outlet of that country, “don’t forget this and might now be returning the favour”.

Indeed, New Delhi received military supplies, including guided munitions and drones from Tel Aviv for its confrontation with Pakistan. This though did not happen in a vacuum. Although after initially voting against the establishment of Israel, India recognised it in 1950; but relations remained lukewarm in the next five decades; for the most part because India under Jawaharlal Nehru, who along with four other leaders, including Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, founded the Non-Aligned Movement, did not want to offend the Arab countries. So the friendship failed to gain traction.

Interestingly, however, as revealed by thousands of Israeli documents declassified earlier this year, from the mid ’60s onwards the country, surrounded by its then hostile Arab neighbours, started forging ties with Hindu nationalist parties in India for their hatred of Muslims.

The strategy worked best when Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and openly embraced Israel becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel. The bond since has been growing from strength to strength, reinforcing ties in trade, defence and some other fields.

Yet adept at playing the game of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds, the Modi government has strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, terming the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave as “simply unacceptable”. That it said while supplying the aggressor with lethal weaponry for its campaign of genocide against the Gaza Palestinians.

Not very different is the policy towards the wider Gulf region. On the one hand, India maintains close economic and political relations with oil-rich Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, describing them together with Israel as its strategic partners.

On the other hand, it has significant economic engagement with their regional rival, Iran, from which not only it imports oil — disregarding US sanctions on that country — but has also helped Tehran develop the Chabahar Port which is to serve as major trading hub, connecting India via the port to Afghanistan and Central Asian states.

In theory ethics are central to international relations, but in practice increasingly assigned to the margins. India, obviously, subscribes to another view advanced by some scholars, according to which, the states’ behaviour is neither moral nor immoral — it is simply amoral. Ethics have no places in the conduct of its foreign policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

India Pakistan Israel New Delhi Gaza Modi government Tel Aviv Palestinians Arab countries Gaza war Daniel Carmon India foreign policy drones and artillery shells India Israel ties

Comments

200 characters

India: two-faced foreign policy

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories