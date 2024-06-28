AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-28

Most Asian currencies largely unchanged

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

BENGALURU: South Korean shares lost more than 1% on Thursday to mark their worst day in more than two weeks after US chipmaker Micron’s forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors, while the market was waiting for a rate decision in the Philippines.

Currencies in the region were largely subdued, with the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit slightly lower, as the dollar lingered near a two-month high ahead of key inflation data due later in the week.

A strong print would push back interest rate cut expectations, supporting the dollar and pressuring emerging market assets.

Stocks in Taiwan, which soared last week in tandem with their US peers riding on the Nvidia wave, fell as much as 1%, with chipmaking giant TSMC down more than 1%.

Equities in Seoul dropped 1.1% for the worst intraday fall since June 10, as investors assessed the outlook for semiconductor demand from artificial intelligence technologies after Micron’s outlook update raised concerns.

SK Hynix, a Micron rival and Nvidia supplier, fell near 1.1%.

South Korea also said it would extend dollar-won onshore market’s trading hours from Monday to enhance foreign investor access and support the inclusion of government bonds in a major global index.

In the Philippines, investors await a monetary policy decision from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

South Korean shares US chipmaker

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies largely unchanged

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories