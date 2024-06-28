AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Oil prices up on ME supply worries

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Thursday as war in the Middle East kept stoking supply concerns, while an unexpected uptick in US crude and gasoline capped price gains.

Brent crude oil futures were up 92 cents, or 1.08%, to $86.17 a barrel by 09:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.06%, to $81.76.

On Wednesday, both benchmarks settled slightly higher. Cross-border strains between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been escalating, fanning fears that a widening war could draw in other countries including major oil producer Iran.

The French foreign ministry said France is extremely concerned about the situation in Lebanon and called for restraint. Any contagion could have a big impact on crude supplies from the Middle East, said Panmure Gordon analyst Ashley Kelty.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country stood in solidarity with Lebanon and called on the region’s countries to show support. Israel stormed a neighbourhood in Gaza City, telling Palestinians as the tanks moved in that they must move south.

Israeli forces bombed the southern city of Rafah in what it called final stages of an operation against Hamas militants. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 3.6 million barrel jump in the country’s crude oil stocks last week. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a drawdown of 2.9 million barrels. US gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels.

Analysts had expected a 1 million barrel draw. “We are right now at the peak of the summer driving season, with gasoline and diesel demand peaking as people travel over the July 4 weekend, so for markets to be moving sideways now, then we may well even see a dip after the holiday weekend,” said Tim Snyder, economist at Matador Economics.

