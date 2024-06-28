LDA DG for digital processing of sifted files

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Tahir Farooq directed the Chief IT Officer to establish a mechanism for the digital processing of fully sifted files and bring them online within the next few days.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting to review the performance of the LDA’s sifting cell here Thursday. On this occasion, Additional DG Housing Owais Mushtaq and Chief IT Officer Abdul Basit briefed the progress in sifting of files of LDA schemes.

The LDA DG also directed that fully sifted, cleared files should be processed with one click. “Timeline should be set for processing of non-sifted files, and citizens should not suffer. Delays in processing of applications for files that have been fully sifted are not acceptable,” he added.

He also directed the officers to process applications received at one window within the stipulated timeline, adding that the primary purpose of the sifting is to provide relief to citizens, which should be evident in practice.

He also reviewed the working of all teams working in the sifting cell. The meeting also reviewed pending applications in the one-window and sifting cell.

