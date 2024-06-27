AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India shares record-high rally chugs on; set for best month in 2024

Reuters Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 04:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark stock indexes scaled new peaks on Thursday and were on track for the best monthly gain this year, helped by a strong economy, policy continuity and the return of foreign investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.74% to end at 24,044.5 points, topping 24,000 for the first time. The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.72% to close above 79,000 points for the first time.

The indexes have closed at record highs for three straight sessions. The Nifty and Sensex have gained 6.72% and 7.14%, respectively, so far in June, set for their best one-month gain since December 2023.

Equity benchmarks corrected sharply at the start of the month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party came back to power with a narrower-than-expected margin. But since then, its cabinet assignments have signalled political continuity.

That not only led to a relief rally but also pulled back foreign portfolio investors to the market. Their purchases of shares worth 172.93 billion rupees so far in June is already a three-month high.

Financials, IT weigh on Indian shares; Ultratech caps losses

“No surprises to guess that the recent move has been supported by the private banking sector, which is a usual favourite among foreign investors,” said Jaykrishna Gandhi, head of business development at institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Private banks have jumped 9% in June, outperforming the Nifty’s 6.7% increase.

ICICI Bank gained 0.16% on the day, rising 10.3% in eight straight sessions in its longest such rally since January 2015. The bank, India’s No.2 private lender, crossed $100 billion in market capitalisation earlier in the week.

Reliance Industries, the second-heaviest Nifty stock, was up 1.09%, after gaining 4% in the previous session.

India’s top cement maker Ultratech Cement jumped 5.15% after its 18.85 billion rupees ($226 million) deal to buy a 23% stake in India Cements, which surged about 12%.

IT stocks jumped 2.03%, with all ten constituents logging gains.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India shares record-high rally chugs on; set for best month in 2024

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Pakistan’s remittances to recover and grow in 2024, 2025: World Bank

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite president’s tax climbdown

China hails establishment of Special Protection Unit for foreigners in Islamabad

South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

Read more stories