FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

ISLAMABAD: Despite announcement of withdrawal of sales tax on stationery items, the amended Finance Bill 2024 would impose sales tax on stationery items from July 1, 2024.

It is learnt late Wednesday night that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, during winding up debate on budget for the next fiscal year in the National Assembly, announced that the sales tax exemptions for stationery items have been maintained.

However, sources said that the FBR would impose sales tax on stationery items under the amended Finance Bill 2024. The amendments in the Finance Bill 2024 would be announced today (Thursday).

