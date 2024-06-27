AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Recorder Report Published June 27, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Despite announcement of withdrawal of sales tax on stationery items, the amended Finance Bill 2024 would impose sales tax on stationery items from July 1, 2024.

It is learnt late Wednesday night that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, during winding up debate on budget for the next fiscal year in the National Assembly, announced that the sales tax exemptions for stationery items have been maintained.

Finance Bill: Senate sends 128 suggestions to NA

However, sources said that the FBR would impose sales tax on stationery items under the amended Finance Bill 2024. The amendments in the Finance Bill 2024 would be announced today (Thursday).

