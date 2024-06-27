LDA seals 20 properties for non-payment of fees

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sealed 20 properties in Allama Iqbal Town over non-payment of commercialization fees.

According to the LDA on Wednesday, the LDA teams conducted the operation against commercialization fee defaulters, which was carried out under the guidance of LDA Chief Town Planning One Asadul Zaman while LDA Director Town Planning Zone Three Naveed Bhatti took action against the defaulters.

The teams sealed properties established on plots numbers 2 and 3 in Block B, plot numbers 9, 22 and 54 in Block C, plot number 9 in Block E, plot numbers 585 and 589 in Block G, plot numbers 1051 and 1070 in Block A, plot number 1397, 4, 5, 1178 and 32 in Block P, and plot number 256, 15, and 275 in Block Q.

The sealed properties included private clinics, private schools, retail shops, property offices, auto workshops, laundry shops, sanitary and electronics shops, paint and hardware stores, private offices, and other properties. This indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and commercialization fee defaulters is in progress across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024