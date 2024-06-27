Public-facing apps: Pak cos warned of associated cybersecurity dangers

ISLAMABAD: A global cybersecurity firm has warned Pakistani companies about the cybersecurity dangers associated with public-facing applications used to interact with their customers.

In this regard, the cybersecurity company has issued guidelines for the corporate sector on Wednesday.

According to the latest Kaspersky Incident Response report, public-facing applications play a pivotal role in enabling businesses to interact with customers, partners, and stakeholders. These applications, ranging from websites to APIs and web services, serve as the digital storefronts of organizations, providing essential services and information to users worldwide.

In its latest Incident Response report, Kaspersky found that public-facing applications remain the most common attack vector used by cybercriminals to infiltrate a victim’s system. In light of these findings, the cybersecurity experts are issuing guidelines to help businesses using these applications to remain cyber-resilient.

According to the report, compromising public-facing applications remained the most common method of cyberattacks, and one third of these applications were attacked via known vulnerabilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024