AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mostly lower but FedEx surges

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2024 08:42pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower Wednesday, shrugging off strong results from FedEx as markets await key economic data later in the week.

Shipping giant FedEx surged 12 percent after reporting earnings that topped estimates following job cuts and other measures to cull expenses.

But analysts pointed to investor caution over lofty equity valuations following the gains in the first half of 2024.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 38,952.55.

US stocks mostly up with Nasdaq higher

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 5,461.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 17,740.21.

Among individual companies, Rivian Automotive soared more than 31 percent after announcing that Volkswagen would invest up to $5 billion in the electric vehicle maker, establishing a joint venture.

Whirlpool jumped about 15 percent following a Reuters report that German engineering company Robert Bosch is weighing a takeover bid.

Economic releases in the coming days include a third estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product and PCE prices, a closely-watched barometer of inflation.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mostly lower but FedEx surges

Pakistan questions timing after US lawmakers call for probe into general elections

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PTI files application in SC to become party in reserved seats case

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

Kenya president backs down on tax rises after deadly protests

Read more stories