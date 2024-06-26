Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained nearly 500 points during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 12:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 78,419.57, an increase of 478.99 points or 0.61%. Earlier, the index hit an intra-day high of 78,679.49.

Buying was witnessed in automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, fertilizer, oil & gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including PSO, SHEL, KEL, INDU, HCAR, MCB and NBP were in the green.

Sentiments have improved as market expects Pakistan to soon ink a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday also wrapped up discussions on the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, maintaining higher tax rates on the salaried group, and announcing an honoraria amounting to 3-month basic pay for the staff and officers of the National Assembly and Senate.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a negative session as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 292 points on profit-taking to settle at 77,940.58.

Globally, Asian stocks stuttered in choppy early trade on Wednesday as markets braced for a key US inflation reading, while the yen lurked just shy of 160 per dollar level, keeping traders on alert for another round of intervention by Japanese authorities.

Risk sentiment was also capped as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials kept near-term US rate cut expectations in check in a boost to the dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed at 566.55 in choppy trading, inching away from the two year high of 573.38 it touched last week.

The index is still up 3.5% in June, on course for fifth straight month of gains.

This is an intra-day update