AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-26

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

ISLAMABAD: The government may block bank accounts of non-filers and decided to fix the amount of sales tax on the import of mobile phones replacing 18 percent sales tax and revise law on disallowance of 25 percent of sales promotion and advertising expenses under amended Finance Bill 2024.

Sources informed that the proposal of freezing bank accounts of non-filers was part of the original Finance Bill 2024, but the same was not passed.

In cases where non-filers are not responding to notices, the government may consider a proposal to block bank accounts of non-filers till they appear on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL). The non-filers would be able to continue to deposit money in banks, but cannot withdraw the amount till they become filers and their names appear on the ATL.

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

The FBR will issue the income tax general order (ITGO) of names of non-filers for blocking their bank accounts if the proposal has been made part of the amended finance Bill 2024.

The amended Finance Bill 2024 would replace the 18 percent sales tax on the import of mobile phones with a fixed amount of sales tax depending on the brands of the imported mobile phones.

In budget 2024-25, the government has disallowed 25 percent of sales promotion and advertising expenses under the royalty arrangement.

Now, through amendments in the Finance Bill 2024, the government is considering three options. Firstly, the FBR may reduce the rate from 25 to 20 percent with fulfilment of laid down conditions. Secondly, the FBR may restore the original status of law prior to Finance Bill 2024. In this case, the FBR will be granted rules making powers to deal with such cases. Thirdly, the government may allow a certain percentage of sales promotion or advertising expenses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR non filers ITGO

Comments

200 characters

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Shibli talks of ‘tyranny of majority’ in upper house

Read more stories