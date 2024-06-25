AIRLINK 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Published June 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD: FBR has initiated a countrywide exercise for conducting audit of urea/fertilizers dealers to ensure that they pay the correct amount of income tax on their earnings.

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

Notices have been issued for audit to a total number of 437 cases. The proceedings are on hands and shall shortly be finalised. Besides above, notices to all non-filers have also been issued by the concerned Inland Revenue Field Formations.

