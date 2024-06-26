Equities extend losses

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving in both directions, closed on a negative note with low trading activities.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 291.52 points or 0.37 percent and closed at 77,940.58 points. The index hit 78,541.22 points intraday high and 77,908.98 points intraday low.

Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 292.186 million shares as compared to 385.176 million shares traded on Monday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 11.414 billion against previous session’s Rs 15.450 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 46.09 points or 0.56 percent to close at 8,245.51 points with a turnover of 217.101 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 199.7 points or 0.75 percent to close at 26,414.43 points with trading volumes of 152.248 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $608,009. The market capitalization declined by Rs 31 billion to Rs 10.290 trillion. Out of total 433 active scrips, 219 closed in negative and 144 in positive while the value of 70 stocks remained unchanged.

Pervez Ahmed Co was the volume leader with 26.808 million shares and gained Rs 0.18 to close at Rs 2.29 followed by K-Electric that lost Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 4.43 with 17.900 million shares. WorldCall Telecom closed at Rs 1.28, up Rs 0.01 with 16.871 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Ismail Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 71.43 and Rs 39.96, respectively to close at Rs 18,300.00 and Rs 1,388.94 while Sapphire Textile Mills and Rafhan Maize Products Company were the top losers declining by Rs 84.32 and Rs 74.94 respectively to close at Rs 1,300.45 and Rs 7,625.06.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that Pakistan’s equity market experienced a mixed day. The KSE-100 Index reached an intraday high of 78,541 points (up 309 points) and an intraday low of 77,909 points (down 323 points), ultimately settling the day at 77,941 points (down 292 points; a loss of 0.37 percent).

The Fertilizer, Foods, Cement and E&P sectors made positive contributions, with ENGRO, UNITY, FATIMA, LUCK and POL collectively adding 129 points. Conversely, MCB, OGDC, and HUBC collectively lost 164 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 16,888.62 points, up only 0.52 points with total turnover of 14.128 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 3.35 points or 0.04 percent to close at 7,697.85 points with 24.646 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 211.16 points or 0.95 percent to close at 22,072.54 points with 15.858 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 92.05 points or 0.46 percent to close at 19,703.75 points with 32.346 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 40.19 points or 0.62 percent to close at 6,478.84 points with 13.691 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 13.7 points or 0.34 percent to close at 3,958.32 points with 36.406 million shares.

Mohammed Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that dull activities continued at PSX evident by low volumes as investors preferred to be on the sidelines in the absence of triggers.

