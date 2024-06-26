AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Pakistan

Military operation in KP: PTI leader for taking IK into confidence

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has said that before starting any military operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) against terrorists his party has to take Imran Khan into confidence.

Talking to media men here on Tuesday outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he also urged the SC to take notice of the former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair’s statement that prior to the no-confidence motion against PTI-led coalition government in 2022, then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held meetings with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif.

He further said that “his party will not let anyone take our rights, alleging that there were irregularities in the February 8 general elections.”

PTI has filed a petition in the SC, questioning, “Is it not daylight robbery to deprive people of their rights? Dupattas were snatched from women’s heads in the elections, and now they want to snatch specific seats of our women.”

Ali Muhammad Khan asserted, “We will not let these seats be snatched away. The Constitution demands proportional representation. These seats belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. With what face is the government demanding these specific seats? The KP government will not allow any operation against the will of the province’s people. They will have to go to the founder of PTI.”

He added, “If you want to do something, present it in the parliament. What has happened? Has there been injustice greater than ’71? Why so much injustice? We will not let our women’s seats be taken away. The government should be ashamed; this injustice must end. With what authority are government lawyers and the Attorney General saying ‘give us these seats’? What revenge are they taking from the nation and democracy? They haven’t seen our street power yet. We are still in the courts; do not test our patience.”

Ali Muhammad Khan stated, “We have briefed the KP chief minister in the KP House, which will be Imran Khan’s policy, will be the provincial government’s policy. The KP government will not conduct any operation in the province without the people’s consent. They will have to go to the chairman (founder) to talk to him.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

