Print 2024-06-26

IR field formations to remain open on 28th, 29th & 30th

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed Inland Revenue field formations to remain open on June 28 (Friday), June 29 (Saturday) and June 30 (Sunday).

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Tuesday. According to the FBR, office timings would be till 8:00pm on June 28 (Friday). The office timing would be till 06:00pm on June 29 (Saturday) and office timing would be 12 midnight on June 30 (Sunday).

Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue are requested to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan (SSP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards collection for the month of June, 2024, FBR maintained.

