Garment City project included in ADP: Punjab cabinet approves ‘Plug and Play Garment City’

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval for the establishment of ‘Plug and Play Garment City in Punjab, besides giving nod to include the Garment City project in the annual development programme.

The 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet, while discussing a 56-point agenda approved ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ and ‘Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card’ Programs. It also approved the launch of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program on August 14, besides appreciating steps taken by Madam Chief Minister for the welfare of farmers.

The cabinet gave a go-ahead to increase in doctors’ allowance at Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centres and some Tehsil Headquarters hospitals to incentivise their appointments in remote areas on temporary basis. The cabinet was briefed that doctors will get a night allowance of 7000, 7500 and 8000 on night duty. They will also get a petrol allowance @ Rs 1000 per day for being posted in remote areas.

The cabinet accorded approval to the Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Registrar Rules 2024, and the Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Rules 2024. Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora briefed the cabinet that Punjab has become the first province in the world to implement Sikh Marriage Act. He said, “Even in India, Sikhs have to get their marriages registered under Hindu Act.” He added, “In a few months, the Hindu Marriage Act will also be submitted for seeking Cabinet’s approval.”

The cabinet decided to transfer management of TB Hospital Sargodha, Jubilee Female Hospital Bahawalpur, Mazang Hospital Lahore, and that of Data Darbar Eye Hospital to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. It also approved amendments to Registration Act, 1908 for the provision of transfer of property and other revenue services to overseas Pakistanis living in eight countries of the world. It also agreed to gradually switch rickshaws to alternative eco-friendly transport, besides giving approval to get fitness certificate for motorcycles to eliminate smog. Madam Chief Minister, however, directed to simplify procedure of getting a motorcycle fitness certificate.

The cabinet approved procedure for providing electric bikes to orphan students. The CM directed to complete process of giving electric bikes to orphan students.

The cabinet also decided not to extend government house allotment to employees after their retirement. Both the Chief Minister and the cabinet surrendered their powers to extend the allotment.

The cabinet approved the first-ever transparent procedures for the appointment of Director of Public Instruction, CEO, DEO and Deputy DEO. The cabinet was apprised, ”IT screening test has to be passed for appointment of administrative officers in Higher Education and School Education Department. After the written test and interview, the candidate will also have to pass a psychological test.” Moreover, after the selection, the Education Management Officers will get a hands-on training from LUMS.

The cabinet also approved to grant (BS-17) to librarians (BS-16) of all departments in Punjab on securing a Master’s degree. It also gave approval to signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan Railways for the construction of railway crossings in Jalalpur Irrigation Project.

The cabinet also reviewed measures for the possible above average rainfall during monsoon. It also granted approval to the import of exotic embryos to increase meat and milk production, besides the inclusion of local production of embryos in co-breeding services.

The cabinet approved Punjab Animal Health (Identification and Traceability) Regulations 2024. It granted approval to Vice Chancellors Search Committee for University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur. It consented to a proposal to introduce more disciplines in University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore. It also gave approval to declare Sadiqgarh Mahal of Bahawalpur a “Protected Ancient Building.”

Approval of five amendments in the Punjab Procurement Rules for e-Procurement was also accorded approval by the cabinet, which allows the authorities to negotiate further reductions in price with the lowest bidder.

The cabinet approved amendments in Punjab Drugs Rules, 2007, under which the government will regain powers to inspect pharmacies before issuing licenses. It gave approval to representation of Planning and Development Board and others in the Board of Directors of PIEDMC and FIEDMC. It agreed to audit of FIEDMC, PIEDMC and TEVTA by the Urban Unit.

Madam Chief Minister directed to reconstitute boards of FIEDMC and PIEDMC purely on merit, no one’s recommendation should be accepted in this regard.”

Approval was also given by the cabinet to amend Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, in order to regulate mobile app taxi services companies and private vehicles. It also approved regulation of the transportation network company for passenger safety. It also gave approval to the extension of contract period for operations of speedo buses from Bahawalpur to Lodhran. One year extension in service contract of Chief Executive Officer of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) was also given by the Cabinet.

The cabinet approved the passage of Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024 to ensure management of all water filtration plants by a single authority. It also approved Public School Reorganization Program (PSRP) to provide quality education, and modernize public schools.

