Pakistan Print 2024-06-26

Justice Shujaat takes oath as acting CJ LHC

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

LAHORE: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan has taken oath as acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a ceremony held here at Governor House on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider administered the oath to the acting Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, High Court Judges and office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association also attended the ceremony.

It may be noted that after the LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan’s elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was appointed acting chief justice by President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 196. Justice Shujaat will perform duties as acting LHC CJ until the appointment to the post.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

