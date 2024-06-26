K2 Jubilee Expedition commences

SKARDU: The K2 Jubilee Expedition, comprising a team of Pakistani and Italian women climbers, commenced with an auspicious inauguration ceremony in Skardu. Syed Mehdi Shah, Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest alongside Agostino Da Polenza, President of EvK2CNR, Commissioner Baltistan, mountaineers, and esteemed guests.

Sponsored by the Italian Alpine Club and organized in collaboration with EvK2CNR, the expedition marks a significant tribute on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of K2’s first ascent, celebrating its Jubilee.

Governor Syed Mehdi Shah expressed profound gratitude to the Italian Alpine Club for their support in promoting women mountaineers. He emphasized that women possess equal courage and skills in conquering peaks, underscoring the importance of providing them opportunities to showcase their abilities. He also appreciated the role of EvK2CNR in Gilgit-Baltistan in promoting ecotourism for more than two decades.

Agostino Da Polenza highlighted Italy’s enduring connection with K2 spanning over a century. He remarked that this expedition will foster stronger bonds between Pakistan and Italy while promoting adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The women’s expedition features a team comprising four Italian and four Pakistani mountaineers, symbolizing a collaborative effort in the spirit of mountaineering excellence.

