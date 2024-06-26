AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-26

K2 Jubilee Expedition commences

Press Release Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

SKARDU: The K2 Jubilee Expedition, comprising a team of Pakistani and Italian women climbers, commenced with an auspicious inauguration ceremony in Skardu. Syed Mehdi Shah, Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest alongside Agostino Da Polenza, President of EvK2CNR, Commissioner Baltistan, mountaineers, and esteemed guests.

Sponsored by the Italian Alpine Club and organized in collaboration with EvK2CNR, the expedition marks a significant tribute on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of K2’s first ascent, celebrating its Jubilee.

Governor Syed Mehdi Shah expressed profound gratitude to the Italian Alpine Club for their support in promoting women mountaineers. He emphasized that women possess equal courage and skills in conquering peaks, underscoring the importance of providing them opportunities to showcase their abilities. He also appreciated the role of EvK2CNR in Gilgit-Baltistan in promoting ecotourism for more than two decades.

Agostino Da Polenza highlighted Italy’s enduring connection with K2 spanning over a century. He remarked that this expedition will foster stronger bonds between Pakistan and Italy while promoting adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The women’s expedition features a team comprising four Italian and four Pakistani mountaineers, symbolizing a collaborative effort in the spirit of mountaineering excellence.

Gilgit Baltistan K2 K2 Jubilee Italian women climbers

