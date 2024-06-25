AIRLINK 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.41%)
HUBC 164.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
SEARL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -10 (-0.12%)
BR30 26,528 Decreased By -86.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 78,165 Decreased By -67.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,280 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.1%)
World

Australia wants Assange brought home, PM says

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 11:53am

SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minster Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday he wanted Julian Assange brought back home to Australia as soon as possible, after the WikiLeaks founder left Britain before an expected guilty plea to violating US espionage law.

“Regardless of the views that people have about Mr. Assange (and) his activities, the case has dragged on for too long,” Albanese said in the country’s parliament.

Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling

“There is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration and we want him brought home to Australia.”

