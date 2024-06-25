AIRLINK 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.78%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,278 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,520 Decreased By -93.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 78,151 Decreased By -81 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,275 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.11%)
Gold drifts lower as traders ahead of US inflation data

Published 25 Jun, 2024

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, while investors looked toward key US inflation data due later this week that could throw some light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut stance.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,327.52 per ounce as of 0339 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,339.90.

“Technical factors in the short-term are not so positive for gold. After last Friday’s sell-off, short-term traders view this as a bearish signal explaining the lackluster movement for gold holding on to these levels,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Bullion dropped more than 1% on Friday as the dollar jumped after US business activity crept up to a 26-month high in June amid a rebound in employment.

First-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) estimates are due on Thursday and the personal the consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report on Friday.

If the actual number for the core PCE comes in strong, it is potentially not a rosy news driver for gold and could actually see gold break below the $2,300 level, Wong added.

Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly on Monday said she does not believe the US central bank should cut rates before policymakers are confident that inflation is headed toward 2% but also noted that rising unemployment is increasingly a risk.

Other Fed officials speaking this week include Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Michelle Bowman along with Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5% to $29.47 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $999.70.

Palladium gained 1.5% to $993.83 after hitting a one-month high on Friday.

