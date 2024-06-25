AIRLINK 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.78%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 26,519 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 78,167 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 25,281 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.09%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares gain as financials hit record high; inflation data on tap

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 10:22am

Australian shares advanced on Tuesday, as heavyweight financials climbed to a record high, even as investors remained cautious ahead of domestic and US consumer price data due this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.8% at 7,791.7 points, as of 0020 GMT.

The benchmark index closed 0.8% lower on Monday. Australia’s inflation data for May, due on Wednesday, will be closely monitored by investors after the country’s central bank adopted a hawkish hold on interest rates in its last policy meeting, and also reiterated the risk to hiking interest rates if inflation woes persist.

The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve’s favoured gauge of inflation - due on Friday also remains on investors’ radar.

Investors are hoping to get more clues on the US Fed’s next steps on interest rates as it attempts to fight inflation without hurting the economy too much.

In Sydney, rate-sensitive financial stocks climbed 1% to hit a record high with the ‘big four’ banks gaining between 0.6% and 1.2%.

The sub-index is up 13.1% this year, as of last close. Following suit, energy stocks gained 1.5% after oil prices rose on expectations of improved fuel demand.

Shares of Woodside Energy rose up to 2% to hit their highest level in more than a week while Santos gained 1.6%.

Australian shares edge lower as commodity stocks drag; inflation data in focus

Heavyweight mining stocks gained 0.6%, with shares of top miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto up 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

The mining sub-index, however, has lost more than 14% so far this year due to prolonged iron ore demand concerns from top consumer China as the country battles an uneven economic recovery and a struggling property sector.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.2% to 11,610.15 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares gain as financials hit record high; inflation data on tap

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories