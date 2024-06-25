PCB starts process of broadcast production services partner

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has today commenced the process of appointing a broadcast production services partner for Pakistan’s home international matches from August 2024 to December 2026 by inviting applications.

Entities that emerge as successful in the bidding process will also be able to receive requests for proposals for Production related services involving other PCB events and tournaments from time to time, provided they are in the same tender period as specified.

Interested parties or their authorized representatives are advised to obtain relevant information or Pre-Qualified Document (PQD) by emailing [email protected] during office hours (9am-5pm Pakistan time) until 15 July 2024, a PCB spokesman, said, adding: “The last date for submitting applications in sealed envelopes is 25 July 2024 at 10.30am (PST).”

In the period from August 2024 to December 2026, the PCB will host the following men’s international series. Details of women’s home internationals and domestic tournaments will be confirmed in due course:

August-December 2024:

August – Bangladesh (two Tests)

October – England (three Tests)

January-December 2025:

January – West Indies (two Tests)

February – New Zealand and South Africa (ODI tri-series)

May – Bangladesh (three ODIs and three T20Is)

August – Afghanistan (three T20Is)

September/October – Ireland (three ODIs, three T20Is)

October/November – South Africa (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is)

November – Sri Lanka (three ODIs, three T20Is)

January-December 2026:

February/March – Australia (three T20Is, three ODIs)

April – Zimbabwe (three ODIs, three T20Is)

October – Sri Lanka (three T20Is)

October – England and Sri Lanka (ODI tri-series)

November – Sri Lanka (two Tests).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024