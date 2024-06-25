AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Nawaz hints at changes in PML-N tiers

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the party leaders, here Monday in which matters concerning restructuring of the party came under discussion.

During the meeting, the country’s political and economic situation came under discussion, sources said.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan apprised the participants of the meeting about the talks with the PPP leaders, sources said, adding: “Discussions were held about the proposed power-sharing agreement with the PPP.” Rana Sanaullah also apprised the participants about the current political situation in the country.

The sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif hinted at changes in the party tiers and entrusted task to Rana Sanaullah for preparing a report about the PML-N restructuring.

Moreover, the PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly supporting "Operation Azm-e-Istehkam." As per contents of the resolution, the entire nation stands alongside Pakistan's forces and security agencies to root out the scourge of terrorism. Implementation of all points of the National Action Plan (NAP) must be ensured in a true sense.

A peaceful Pakistan is the guarantor of a prosperous Pakistan. It also assures full cooperation with the Pakistan Armed Forces, Police, and all security agencies. All provincial governments, including the federal government, should unite on a single-point agenda to eradicate terrorism.

