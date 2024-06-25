AIRLINK 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
Minister for taking full benefit of emerging technologies

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has stated that emerging technologies are challenges for a country like Pakistan but at the same time also provide huge opportunities to benefit from them.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the 49thInternational Nathia Gali Summer College on Physics and Contemporary Needs on Monday.

Dr Ali Raza Anwar, chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) participated in the event.

The federal minister said that for a developing country like Pakistan, this international conference has established a tradition of promoting scientific activities, which should be fully benefited from.

On this occasion, he also congratulated the PAEC for hosting this international conference for the last 49 years.

He further stated that the government is investing in the fields of quantum, computing and engineering.

The minister added that keeping in mind the importance of the digital age, the government has established National Centres of Excellence in universities, which students are making full use of. Since 2018, dozens of National Centres in Education have been established across the country, from which thousands of students are taking full advantage.

Additionally, he said that the importance of cyber security is increasing rapidly while the global cyber security market is expected to reach $345.4 billion by 2026.

The government has taken proactive steps to support the development of quantum technologies in Pakistan, he said, adding that while the government is furthering quantum research and innovation initiatives through strategic partnerships with leading research institutes, universities and industry stakeholders.

The aim of these projects is to take advantage of Pakistan's scientific expertise and technical capabilities to advance the fields of quantum science, computing and engineering, he added.

The conference will feature detailed sessions on emerging technologies including quantum technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and semiconductor technologies and coatings.

