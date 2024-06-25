AIRLINK 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
Print 2024-06-25

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Naveed Butt Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 08:27am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties in the National Assembly (NA) have submitted as many as 460 motions to cut the budgets of seven federal ministries.

According to the details, the opposition parties have submitted 460 cut motions in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition members would move cut-motions on demands for grants of various ministries. They maintained that the cut motions aimed at reducing the budgets of various ministries, including the Cabinet Secretariat, Energy, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Law and Justice, and National Food Security.

‘Economic terrorism’: NA opposition leader assails govt in budget debate

The opposition will present the cut motions during the approval process of the respective ministries.

However, according to the sources, the federal government has decided to oppose all cut motions of the opposition parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Rs18 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 12.

The National Assembly is currently holding the budget discussion as the lawmakers belonging to both sides of the aisle are taking part in the discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

