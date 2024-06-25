AIRLINK 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.55%)
DGKC 89.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.6%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
FFBL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.1 (0.24%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 28.1 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,347 Increased By 114.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 25,335 Increased By 30.6 (0.12%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-25

Japanese rubber futures reverse losses on weak yen

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures pared early losses to tick up on Monday on a weak yen, although muted demand and lower global oil prices capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery closed up 0.3 yen, or 0.09%, at 327.8 yen ($2.05) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery was down 95 yuan to finish at 14,905 yuan ($2,052.55) per metric ton.

The yen weakened to 159.94 per dollar earlier in the session, its lowest since April 29, when the yen touched a 34-year low of 160.245 leading to Japanese authorities spending some 9.8 trillion yen to support the currency. Weak demand condition is dominating sentiment in natural rubber both in physical and futures markets, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber, noting that “there is no indication of any imminent large-scale purchase by Chinese companies”.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures reverse losses on weak yen

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories