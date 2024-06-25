Recommendations aimed at improving health insurance plan formulated

LAHORE: The working group of health insurance programme, which met here on Monday with the provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in the chair, formulated recommendations for improving the health insurance programme.

The experts gave their valuable suggestions and opinions in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the share distribution formula in the health insurance programme has been discussed with the experts during the meeting. Efforts are being made to address the flaws in the health insurance programme, he added.

He said that the Punjab government is increasing the limit of health insurance package from one million rupees and the scope of coverage for the convenience of the people. The share of private to public hospitals in terms of health insurance programme has been greatly improved, he added.

The minister said that public cannot get more standard and better medical facilities than government hospitals. In the past, the health insurance programme has been used to shine politics not for the benefit of people, he added.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, CEO PHIMC Dr Ali Razaq, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Zahid Pervez, Finance Department and P&D officers participated.

Moreover, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique made a detailed review of the treatment of patients in government hospitals. All the vice-chancellors, principals and MS gave a briefing in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that vice-chancellors, principals, MDs, doctors and nurses deserve appreciation for ensuring regular treatment of patients in public hospitals of Punjab. In OPDs of all government hospitals, VCs, Principals and MSs are performing the duties and we will not compromise on the respect of VCs, Principals and MSs.

During the last three months, efforts have been made to improve the conditions of government hospitals. This country and society cannot afford any deterioration, he said.

Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan said on the occasion that the slip counter should not be closed in any government hospital. A good impression has been created by the presence of VCs, principals and MSs in OPDs.

