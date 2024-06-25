Opposition says there is no uplift scheme

KARACHI: Saifuddin Advocate, opposition leader in the City Council Karachi denounced the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) budget for lacking any development schemes for Karachi, accusing PPP of neglecting Karachi and failing to address the sense of deprivation in Sindh.

Speaking at a press conference held in the City Council after the budget meeting, Saifuddin Advocate alleged that the mayor of Karachi is merely a ‘puppet’, with the Sindh government exerting control over local bodies and resources. He said no budget proposals were solicited from city council members, nor were any development schemes allocated for union councils. “We reject the worst and visionless budget in Karachi’s history by the most incompetent mayor,” he said. He also criticized the mayor for deceitfully occupying the position and predicted that a ‘true mayor’ would soon take over.

Additionally, he challenged the mayor, who is also the chairman of the water board, to explain what measures he has taken to address the severe water crisis in the megacity.

However, despite disagreements, Saifuddin expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with the mayor. However, he accused the mayor of exhibiting dictatorial behaviour, bulldozing democratic proceedings, and being accustomed to a one-man show. He lamented that during his tenure, the mayor provided nothing but fifteen manhole covers and a bag with budget documents to the council members.

