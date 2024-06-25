AIRLINK 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.7%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,304 Increased By 11.9 (0.14%)
BR30 26,645 Increased By 30.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,344 Increased By 111.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,331 Increased By 26.7 (0.11%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Opposition says there is no uplift scheme

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: Saifuddin Advocate, opposition leader in the City Council Karachi denounced the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) budget for lacking any development schemes for Karachi, accusing PPP of neglecting Karachi and failing to address the sense of deprivation in Sindh.

Speaking at a press conference held in the City Council after the budget meeting, Saifuddin Advocate alleged that the mayor of Karachi is merely a ‘puppet’, with the Sindh government exerting control over local bodies and resources. He said no budget proposals were solicited from city council members, nor were any development schemes allocated for union councils. “We reject the worst and visionless budget in Karachi’s history by the most incompetent mayor,” he said. He also criticized the mayor for deceitfully occupying the position and predicted that a ‘true mayor’ would soon take over.

Additionally, he challenged the mayor, who is also the chairman of the water board, to explain what measures he has taken to address the severe water crisis in the megacity.

However, despite disagreements, Saifuddin expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with the mayor. However, he accused the mayor of exhibiting dictatorial behaviour, bulldozing democratic proceedings, and being accustomed to a one-man show. He lamented that during his tenure, the mayor provided nothing but fifteen manhole covers and a bag with budget documents to the council members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi kmc no uplift scheme

Comments

200 characters

Opposition says there is no uplift scheme

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories