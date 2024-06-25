Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kamal Siddiqi deserves a lot of praise

Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

It is a matter of great pride for every Pakistani journalist in particular that senior journalist Kamal Siddiqi, a former director news of Aaj TV and editor of a national daily, has been awarded the prestigious Journalists of Courage Impact Award at the East-West Center (EWC) International Media Conference in Manila, the Philippines.

He is the first Pakistani to receive the biennial award, which honours journalists who have “displayed exceptional commitment to quality reporting and freedom of the press, often under harrowing circumstances.”

In my view, Kamal Siddiqi’s approach to the profession of journalism — print, broadcast and digital — stems from a comprehensive conception of the world especially from a specific standpoint.

Moreover, his conduct is always guided by deep professional ethics. In his journalistic career that seems to be spanning over three decades, he has trained a large number of students at different institutions who are now clearly visible on the country’s media landscape in various positions.

In sum, Kamal Siddiqi is a professional who refuses to accept any standard short of perfection. Indeed, he has done us proud.

Naheed Mirza (Karachi)

