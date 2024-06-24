AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-24

Budget: govt accepts all PPP demands?

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The masterstroke played by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – a key ally of the PML-N-led coalition – to boycott the budget session, paid off as the government accepted all its demands to garner its support ahead of the crucial voting on the budget for 2024-25.

The sources within PPP told Business Recorder that the PPP agreed to support the government in passing the budget in the third round of talks between the negotiating committees of the PML-N and PPP, after the latter expressed concern for not taking it to confidence regarding the federal budget.

A senior PPP leader who wished not to be named said that the government agreed to prefer the PPP for development funds and appointments on administrative posts in Punjab.

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

He said that the PML-N accepted PPP’s demands regarding district administrations, appointment of law officers, representation in various boards and authorities, early holding of local bodies’ elections, distribution of development funds equal to PML-N lawmakers in Punjab.

In order to implement its demands, he said that the PML-N-led government also agreed to appoint an additional secretary at chief minister Punjab secretariat whose job would be to resolve the issues faced by PPP only.

He continued that the Punjab government would also appoint district deputy commissioners, district police officers and revenue officers in consultation with PPP in the areas where the political party has a significant support.

He claimed that twelve such districts were pointed out including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi and Rajanpur, adding the PPP would be consulted in appointment of deputy commissioners in these areas.

On the other hand, he added, the PPP offered to appoint deputy commissioners of PML-N’s choice in some districts of Sindh despite the fact that the ruling party had no representation there.

“The PPP delegation will present a report about all their discussion to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday (today) and the PML-N delegation will present its report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

If they agreed, he added, a written agreement would be signed following which it would be implemented.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Ali Haider Gillani, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Hassan Murtaza from the PPP participated in the meeting, while PML-N was represented by Punjab Assembly Speaker Ahmed Khan, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique among others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP PMLN Budget session Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Budget: govt accepts all PPP demands?

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories