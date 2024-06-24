Budget: govt accepts all PPP demands?

ISLAMABAD: The masterstroke played by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – a key ally of the PML-N-led coalition – to boycott the budget session, paid off as the government accepted all its demands to garner its support ahead of the crucial voting on the budget for 2024-25.

The sources within PPP told Business Recorder that the PPP agreed to support the government in passing the budget in the third round of talks between the negotiating committees of the PML-N and PPP, after the latter expressed concern for not taking it to confidence regarding the federal budget.

A senior PPP leader who wished not to be named said that the government agreed to prefer the PPP for development funds and appointments on administrative posts in Punjab.

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

He said that the PML-N accepted PPP’s demands regarding district administrations, appointment of law officers, representation in various boards and authorities, early holding of local bodies’ elections, distribution of development funds equal to PML-N lawmakers in Punjab.

In order to implement its demands, he said that the PML-N-led government also agreed to appoint an additional secretary at chief minister Punjab secretariat whose job would be to resolve the issues faced by PPP only.

He continued that the Punjab government would also appoint district deputy commissioners, district police officers and revenue officers in consultation with PPP in the areas where the political party has a significant support.

He claimed that twelve such districts were pointed out including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi and Rajanpur, adding the PPP would be consulted in appointment of deputy commissioners in these areas.

On the other hand, he added, the PPP offered to appoint deputy commissioners of PML-N’s choice in some districts of Sindh despite the fact that the ruling party had no representation there.

“The PPP delegation will present a report about all their discussion to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday (today) and the PML-N delegation will present its report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

If they agreed, he added, a written agreement would be signed following which it would be implemented.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Ali Haider Gillani, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Hassan Murtaza from the PPP participated in the meeting, while PML-N was represented by Punjab Assembly Speaker Ahmed Khan, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique among others.

