Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the federal government should have consulted them before the annual budget as he vowed to continue the legacy of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The PPP Chairman, while addressing the function organised in Chakiwara, Lyari regarding the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Friday.

In his speech, Bilawal acknowledged the dire economic situation facing the country, stating, “The economic conditions of the country are before everyone.”

He added that the incumbent government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was making efforts to address the economic crisis. But he also criticised the government for not consulting his party prior to the budget announcement. “The government should have consulted us before the budget, and if our input had been there, it would have been better,” Bilawal said.

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

Despite the differences, he noted that the party’s representatives were still engaging with the government. “Even today, our representatives are sitting with the government,” he stated, reaffirming the party’s commitment to finding solutions for the country’s economic woes.

Bilawal expressed hope that the prime minister would fulfill his promises, saying: “We hope that PM Shehbaz Sharif will fulfill his commitments.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his determination on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, saying that he will continue his struggle until his mother’s dreams become a reality.

He emphasised that the forces which believed that the PPP would end by killing Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were proven wrong. Benazir Bhutto still influences the making and toppling of governments from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Bilawal said that Shaheed Bibi’s connection with Karachi was unparalleled, and the people of Lyari were their stalwarts. He mentioned that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto spent both the difficult and good days of her life with the people of Karachi. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s marriage ceremony took place here (Lyari’s) at Kukri Ground. I was also born a little away from here in Lady Dufferin Hospital.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that three generations of his family have fought for the rights of the people of this city. Since he entered politics, he has been fighting for the development of this city. He stated that he has given instructions to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to pay special attention to solving the problems of Karachi. He noted that the problems that had arisen during the caretaker government are now starting to be resolved due to the tireless efforts of the Sindh Chief Minister and his team.

The PPP Chairman described the current water availability as insufficient due to the continuous increase in Karachi’s population and said that the Sindh government is going to start a project to supply water from the Hub Dam to solve this problem. Funds will also be allocated in the new budget.

Addressing electricity load shedding, he said that it is a problem affecting the entire country. Sixteen to eighteen hours of load shedding are occurring across Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the government of Sindh is planning to start a new project during the new fiscal year, under which free solar systems will be provided to poor families, while solar panels will be offered to the middle class at subsidised rates.

