AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-22

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the federal government should have consulted them before the annual budget as he vowed to continue the legacy of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The PPP Chairman, while addressing the function organised in Chakiwara, Lyari regarding the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Friday.

In his speech, Bilawal acknowledged the dire economic situation facing the country, stating, “The economic conditions of the country are before everyone.”

He added that the incumbent government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was making efforts to address the economic crisis. But he also criticised the government for not consulting his party prior to the budget announcement. “The government should have consulted us before the budget, and if our input had been there, it would have been better,” Bilawal said.

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

Despite the differences, he noted that the party’s representatives were still engaging with the government. “Even today, our representatives are sitting with the government,” he stated, reaffirming the party’s commitment to finding solutions for the country’s economic woes.

Bilawal expressed hope that the prime minister would fulfill his promises, saying: “We hope that PM Shehbaz Sharif will fulfill his commitments.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his determination on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, saying that he will continue his struggle until his mother’s dreams become a reality.

He emphasised that the forces which believed that the PPP would end by killing Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were proven wrong. Benazir Bhutto still influences the making and toppling of governments from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Bilawal said that Shaheed Bibi’s connection with Karachi was unparalleled, and the people of Lyari were their stalwarts. He mentioned that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto spent both the difficult and good days of her life with the people of Karachi. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s marriage ceremony took place here (Lyari’s) at Kukri Ground. I was also born a little away from here in Lady Dufferin Hospital.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that three generations of his family have fought for the rights of the people of this city. Since he entered politics, he has been fighting for the development of this city. He stated that he has given instructions to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to pay special attention to solving the problems of Karachi. He noted that the problems that had arisen during the caretaker government are now starting to be resolved due to the tireless efforts of the Sindh Chief Minister and his team.

The PPP Chairman described the current water availability as insufficient due to the continuous increase in Karachi’s population and said that the Sindh government is going to start a project to supply water from the Hub Dam to solve this problem. Funds will also be allocated in the new budget.

Addressing electricity load shedding, he said that it is a problem affecting the entire country. Sixteen to eighteen hours of load shedding are occurring across Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the government of Sindh is planning to start a new project during the new fiscal year, under which free solar systems will be provided to poor families, while solar panels will be offered to the middle class at subsidised rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PPP chairman Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025 Benazir Bhutto birth anniversary budget presentation

Comments

200 characters

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories