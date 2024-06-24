Shutter-down strike observed in Ziarat

ZIARAT: Unidentified miscreants opened fire at the residence of Provincial Secretary Information, JUI-F, Dilawar Khan Kakar in Ziarat on Sunday following which a shutter down strike in Ziarat has been announced on Monday (today) against the incident.

According to a report, unidentified miscreants opened fire at the residence of Dilawar Khan Kakar, Provincial Secretary Information, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), however, all persons, including women and children, present in the house remained safe. Miscreants managed to escape after committing the crime.

It is pertinent to here mention that it was the second time that the residence of Dilawar Khan Kakar had been attacked. On the other hand, Syedzai tribe announced to a observe shutter down strike on Monday (today) in Ziarat against the incident.