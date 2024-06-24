AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-24

KP governor says PTI govt has caused immense harm to all sectors, including healthcare

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that all sectors including health have been pushed towards destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding the picture of the province shown on media is against the factual position.

Talking to a delegation of the People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) which called on him under the leadership of Dr Janbaz Afridi at Governor’s House here on Sunday, he said that PTI during its rule of over one decade has played havoc with each sector and now for their restoration and improvement, the political leadership will have to work together. Provincial general secretary PPP KP Shazi Khan was also present on the occasion.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that he is thankful to party leadership for reposing confidence in him and now coming up to their expectation is his priorities. He said that the party has given so munch to the province, which include Governorship and most important ministry of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to it. So now we have to be united and also work for the party to repay it. He urged the members of the delegation to focus on party organisations and activate them.

The governor asked the doctors to highlight injustices committed in their hospitals to unite stakeholders for their prevention, pledging that they will make efforts for their reformation.

He termed the PTI introduced Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) a destructive system for the health system and wastage of public resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor KP said that PPP has introduced best and exemplary health system in Sindh province, saying the proposals of that model across the country by the health expert are appreciable. Faisal Kundi said that they are battling the war of provincial rights from the federation and added that the federal government operated hospitals in the province would be taken forward in consultations with the doctors. He told the doctors to prepare a paper work for the establishment of a medical commission and assured full cooperation in this regard.

He told the members of the delegation that recruitment in the public sector universities of the province is the discretion of the chief minister. However, he said that they will allow injustice with anyone in the process of promotions. He said that the payment of pension to retired employees is a serious issue.

The governor said that the powers to control public universities and appointment of their vice chancellors rest with the provincial government, but for funds they still seeking towards Higher Education Commission (HEC), saying not accepting the proposals and policies of the later for improvement in universities still demanding funds from it will not work further.

He said that 24 universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are lacking vice chancellors and the Governor’s House was also misquoted in a court in this regard. He termed the dilapidated conditions of health, education and peace sorrowful.

Regarding the erstwhile Federal and Provincial Tribal Administrative Areas (Fata/Pata), he said he had talked to the prime minister, who had constituted a committee for the purpose, saying they are working on the formulation of a mechanism to redress injustices with them.

The governor said that he has also met with the Federal Minister for Planning Ihsan Iqbal in this regard and federal government is also making efforts for bringing the injustices of past into an end.

He said that he is also in contact with various organizations to pass on the health facilities in the province to poor segment of the society in a better manner and asked the PDF affiliated doctors to provide him with guidance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

