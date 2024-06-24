‘Environmental conditions pose threats to health and livelihoods’

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a workshop emphasized that worsening environmental conditions pose severe threats to human health and livelihoods, urging immediate behavioral changes for responsible consumption of natural resources. They called for urgent actions and programs to tackle the environmental crisis in the country.

The four-day workshop on environmental sustainability and youth engagement, organized by the Sindh Community Foundation under the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative and supported by the British Council, was held in Shahdadpur a town of district Sanghar. The workshop covered a range of topics including climate change, adaptation skills, renewable energy, tree plantations, waste management, and lifestyle changes to address climate change impacts.

Key speakers included Javed Soz, head of the Sindh Community Foundation a renowned climate and environment expert, and climate activists Irshad Ahmed, Yaqoob Brohi, and Ramsha. 36 male female young participants of Sanghar district took part in the workshop.

During the training program, the young male and female participants actively engaged in conducting local mapping of environmental and climate change challenges in the district, as well as identifying environmental resources. Based on these exercises, they designed local youth-led actions targeting communities and young people. These actions focused on renewable energy, tree plantation, and behavioral change practices for responsible consumption of environmental resources.

In his speech, Javed Soz highlighted the critical times due to climate change and its severe impacts. He pointed out the lack of awareness regarding responsible consumption and production, which contributes to environmental degradation. He noted that Sanghar district is repeatedly impacted by climate change, mainly through floods.

He highlighted that young people have the potential to address environmental and climatic challenges through local youth-led and community-centered actions, using art and local cultural practices, and advocating for bolder action from policy and decision-makers.

