Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid

AFP Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 01:53pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli troops tied a wounded Palestinian man to a military vehicle during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the army said on Sunday, admitting that soldiers had violated operational procedures.

Footage of the incident, which occurred on Saturday, has gone viral and shows a Jenin resident strapped horizontally to the bonnet of a military jeep as it passes through a narrow alley.

Medics identified the Palestinian as Mujahid Fayyad from the Jabriyat neighbourhood located between the town of Burqin and Jenin. The military said the Palestinian was wounded during a “counterterrorism operation” launched in the area of Wadi Burqin to apprehend wanted suspects.

“In violation of orders and standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle,” the statement said.

“The conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values of the IDF (military),” it added.

“The incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly,” the military said, adding that the wounded man was transferred to the Palestinian Red Crescent for treatment.

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Fayyad is currently being treated at Jenin’s Ibn Sina hospital, medics at the facility told AFP.

Jenin has long been a stronghold for Palestinian groups, and the Israeli army routinely carries out raids in the city and adjacent refugee camp.

Violence in the occupied West Bank, which had already surged before Israeli aggression intensified on October 7, has only escalated since.

At least 553 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the occupied West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The Gaza Strip has been gripped by more than eight months of Israeli aggression since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Hamas took 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 41 the army says are dead.

Israel’s military aggression on Gaza has since killed at least 37,551 people, also mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

