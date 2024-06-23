AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-23

FTO directs FBR to ensure disposal of confiscated goods

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure disposal of stuck-up confiscated goods including currency, gold/silver, precious stones/antiques, arms/ammunition, narcotics, cigarettes and liquor/banned drugs etc.

The FBR data revealed that out of a total number of 3451 lots pending un-disposed of at this point in time and according to the reasons intimated by FBR, 555 lots are pending being under litigation at different legal/qusai judicial fora. This alarming pendency in cases of delay in disposal of lots or confiscated goods awaiting destruction leads to clogging and congestion at the port areas as well as at Customs State warehouses.

This is an own motion investigation initiated through exercise of jurisdiction, conferred under Section 9(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance) regarding large quantities of goods (like Currency, Gold, Silver, Precious Stones, Antiques, Arms & Ammunition, Fire Crackers Narcotics, Cigarettes, liquor, banned Drugs, acetic anhydride, Medicines, Chemicals, Obscene Films and Literature and other goods which are health/environmental or social hazards or unfit for human consumption and are lying undisposed of country wide in various Customs State Warehouses.

The Customs General Order (CGO) 12/2002 dated 15.06.2002, provide for expeditious disposal of all such goods, the Customs authorities on one hand are not disposing these goods under the relevant provisions of laws and rules thus leading to their pilferage and replacement. Moreover, the Customs authorities are not disposing of these goods as required under the law, due to neglect, inattention and inefficiency, contrary to law and falls within the ambit of maladministration.

In view of supra, it is evident that non-application of the mentioned provisions of Customs laws, procedures and CGOs is causing unnecessary delay in disposal of confiscated goods and reflects negligence and inefficiency on part of the Customs Dept, Directorate General of l&I-Customs and FBR and is tantamount to maladministration.

FTO has recommended the FBR to direct Member Customs (Ops) and Director General l&l Customs, FBR to initiate necessary processing of directions and issue immediate directions to the Collectors/Directors concerned to completely eliminate this huge pendency and dispose of or destroy such goods ripe for disposal/destruction as the case may be, under the relevant provisions of law, within 60 days.

FBR Member Legal (Customs), FBR to take immediate steps within 30 days for fixation of early hearings leading to decisions in cases pending before different judicial and quasi judicial fora to expedite disposal of stuck-up confiscated goods at different Collectorates/Directorates, FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR FTO

Comments

200 characters

FTO directs FBR to ensure disposal of confiscated goods

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Budget debate: MPs emphasize on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

PTI leader demands army chief convene moot on security of Chinese citizens

Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

Reply to SC against PHC judgment: SIC not entitled to reserved seats: ECP

‘Indecent remarks’ NA speaker suspends Mastikhel’s membership

Opposition sees lack of transparency in Punjab budget

Read more stories