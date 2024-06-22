Punjab govt imposes Section 144

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for a week on Friday, citing the prevailing law and order situation and potential security threats.

The imposition of Section 144 comes as the PTI plans nationwide protests today, demanding the release of their imprisoned leader, Imran Khan.

According to an order issued by the Punjab Home Department, any gathering or assembly is likely to provide a soft target for terrorists and miscreants. This poses serious security threats and threatens public peace and order, causing inconvenience to the public at large.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024