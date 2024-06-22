Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of leading exporters met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, said a press release. The delegation praised the prime minister and the government of Pakistan regarding the reduction in electricity rates for industries and termed it as a breath of fresh air for the industrial and export sector.

The delegation expressed full confidence in the government’s economic policies and assured of all possible cooperation with the government. They said that they stand with the government in punishing those who damage the country’s treasury and tax evaders.

Speaking to the participants of the delegation, the prime minister said that exports are the backbone of economy. He said that the country will develop only when the export sector moves towards a rapid and sustainable growth.

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

He further said that the exporters are worthy of respect and are playing a very important role in the development of country. He said that all facilities are being provided to promote non-traditional exports.

The Prime Minister said that today we have to take those decisions which are in the interest of the country and the nation. He said that the ratio of exports and GDP will increase. He said that the government is ensuring timely payment of sales tax refunds to industrialists and traders.

He directed the concerned authorities that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, adding all possible facilities will be provided to businessmen and industrialists while staying within the available resources.

The prime minister directed the federal ministers to discuss with the delegation for immediate solution of all the problems of the exporters.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Power Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Parvez Malik, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Salman Ahmed and relevant officials were present in the meeting. Related government officers also attended the meeting.

