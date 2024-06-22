AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-22

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Press Release Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of leading exporters met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, said a press release. The delegation praised the prime minister and the government of Pakistan regarding the reduction in electricity rates for industries and termed it as a breath of fresh air for the industrial and export sector.

The delegation expressed full confidence in the government’s economic policies and assured of all possible cooperation with the government. They said that they stand with the government in punishing those who damage the country’s treasury and tax evaders.

Speaking to the participants of the delegation, the prime minister said that exports are the backbone of economy. He said that the country will develop only when the export sector moves towards a rapid and sustainable growth.

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

He further said that the exporters are worthy of respect and are playing a very important role in the development of country. He said that all facilities are being provided to promote non-traditional exports.

The Prime Minister said that today we have to take those decisions which are in the interest of the country and the nation. He said that the ratio of exports and GDP will increase. He said that the government is ensuring timely payment of sales tax refunds to industrialists and traders.

He directed the concerned authorities that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, adding all possible facilities will be provided to businessmen and industrialists while staying within the available resources.

The prime minister directed the federal ministers to discuss with the delegation for immediate solution of all the problems of the exporters.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Power Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Parvez Malik, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Salman Ahmed and relevant officials were present in the meeting. Related government officers also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

export exporters power tariff industries electricity rates business community Industrial Sector Export Sector PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories