Five soldiers martyred in Kurram blast

RAWALPINDI: Five army soldiers embraced martyrdom when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District, according to a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Friday.

Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (age: 33 years, resident of District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (age: 30 years, resident of District Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock), Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William (age: 29 years, resident of Islamabad Capital Territory), made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.