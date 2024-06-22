AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

Five soldiers martyred in Kurram blast

NNI Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

RAWALPINDI: Five army soldiers embraced martyrdom when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District, according to a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Friday.

Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (age: 33 years, resident of District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (age: 30 years, resident of District Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock), Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William (age: 29 years, resident of Islamabad Capital Territory), made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

ISPR security forces martyred soldiers IED blast Kurram district

