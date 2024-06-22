AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024
Markets

European shares slip on tech, banks drag

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

PARIS: European shares closed lower on Friday, pressured by falls in technology and bank stocks, while Danish brewer Carlsberg Group was the day’s worst performer after British soft drinks maker Britvic rejected its revised takeover proposal.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 ended 0.7% lower, with the technology sub-index losing around 1.3% and euro zone banks sliding 1.7%.

Carlsberg Group dropped 9.3% after Britvic rejected its $3.93 billion takeover bid, saying that the proposal “significantly undervalued” the group and its prospects. Britvic jumped 7.7%.

Still, the European benchmark recorded a weekly gain of 0.8% as the market focused on Swiss and British central bank decisions in the week, recovering from last week’s drop after French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap parliamentary election.

“We are gingerly recovering, but the volatility will remain with regard to the French elections going forward until the first date of the election,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG Group.

The French benchmark CAC 40 index recorded a gain of 1.7% for the week.

On the data front, France’s services sector contracted more than expected in June, while a broader euro zone reading showed that business growth in the bloc slowed sharply this month as demand fell for the first time since February.

“It is possible that at least French consumers will be happier with the election result and the fiscal promises than businesses, and continue to spend,” Citigroup strategists said in a note.

“However, if growth slows materially, chances of more and faster ECB rate cuts would rise.”

An upturn in business activity in Germany, the bloc’s largest economy, also slowed in June, data showed.

Government bond yields across the continent slipped after the data release.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%, as a hot domestic retail sales reading stoked concerns that interest rates would stay elevated for longer.

Global investors remained risk-averse as US equities traded in the red, as a rally in chipmaking giant Nvidia appeared to fizzle out.

Among other stocks, Denmark’s Zealand Pharma jumped nearly 19% after an early-stage study showed a high dose of its drug helped reduce weight by an average 8.6% after 16 weekly doses.

British discount chain B&M fell 1.7% after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating to “underweight” from “equal-weight”.

Shares in ABB shed 2.8% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Swiss engineering group to “sell”.

