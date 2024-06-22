AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

PIA transports 325 pilgrims to Lahore

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: In its post-Hajj flight operation, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday transported 325 pilgrims to the provincial capital who had performed the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

As per a PIA spokesman, PIA flight PK 764 from Jeddah to Lahore landed in the afternoon carrying the pilgrims. On this occasion, PIA District Manager Zaheeruddin, Station Manager Ashfaq Awan and other PIA officers greeted the passengers.

The national air carrier would bring back over 35,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia via 171 flights. Under the government Hajj scheme, approximately 19,500 pilgrims, under the private Hajj scheme about 14,900 and around 630 Hajj assistants would be brought back to Pakistan.

“The PIA will operate post-Hajj flights to Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot and Peshawar; while the pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta would travel via Karachi. The PIA post-Hajj operation would conclude on July 21,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

