Motorway M-6: Matiari land acquisition issue resolved

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

HYDERABAD: A series of meetings between the DC office Matiari and NHA have resolved issues pertaining to land acquisition for the construction of M-6 Motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur. The landmark and alignment ambiguity issues in Taluka Matiari have almost been resolved.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, who prioritized this project after taking office in April, said that Taluka Matiari's land is ready for possession and documentation for handing over and taking over should be prepared jointly by the land acquisition collector and NHA.

A meeting followed by a joint field visit was conducted by DC Matiari, Assistant Commissioner Matiari, NHA team, and village staff.

The survey team is scheduled to visit Taluka Hala and Saeedabad on June 24 for correct marking on the remaining survey numbers.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the documentation of all compensation and damages inventory. The road construction work is expected to start soon.

Chief Secretary Sindh had chaired a meeting on June 13, passing strict directions for expediting and completing the land acquisition work, emphasizing possession of land to NHA according to right-of-way, and enhancing coordination by NHA at the district level.

