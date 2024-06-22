Ban on travel abroad: LHC seeks reply from ministry, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought replies from the interior ministry and other authorities within fortnight on a petition filed by singer Muhammad Ashraf alias Malkoo, challenging a ban on his travel abroad.

Earlier, the Malkoo’s counsel contended that the petitioner had been subjected to political victimization by placing his name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He said the petitioner was going to the UK to perform in a number of musical concerts. He contended stopping the petitioner from travelling abroad was an open case of political victimization.

Malkoo’s counsel asked the court to order the respondents to remove the name of the petitioner from the no fly list and allow him to travel abroad.

