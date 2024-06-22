AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Distribution system damaged due to severe storm, rain: Fesco

Press Release Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

FAISALABAD: In various areas of Fesco region on Thursday due to severe storm and rain, distribution system was damaged on a large scale and dozens of high tension and low tension poles were broken.

In the areas of Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Chiniot and Mianwali, due to the intensity of wind and rain, incidents of breakdowns and trees, billboards and flex boards falling on electric wires took place.

On the special instructions of Chief Executive Fesco Engineer Muhammad Amir, the operation, construction and grid staff started the power restoration work as soon as the storm stopped and the load of the rain-affected feeders was shifted to alternative feeders and their power was restored and the system was restored till late night.

Poles, wires, cross arms and other equipment from Circles and Regional Stores along with heavy machinery arrived at the site to complete the immediate repair work and ensure power supply.

Installation of poles and wires is going on in various areas affected by the storm and the broken and uprooted poles are being replaced on an emergency basis. Chief Executive Fesco Engineer Mohammad Amir directly supervised the system maintenance operations from the control room and issued instructions to the officers and staff.

Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Saeed and SEs of six operation circles of Fesco also remained on alert and issued instructions to the staff to work keeping in mind safety measures. Fesco field staff mobilized in the affected areas for immediate redressal of individual customer complaints.

