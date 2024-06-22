Reshuffle in federal bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday transferred and posted several high-level officers in the federal bureaucracy. The Establishment Division has issued notification of appointments and transfers.

According to notification, Air vice Marshal Nasir Jamal Khattak appointed Additional Secretary Ministry of Defence. Nasir Jamal Khattak is appointed on secondment basis for two years whereas Additional Secretary Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jahangiri retired.

Director General (Legal) House of President Dr. Zulfiqar Hussain has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Izzat Jahan has been appointed as the Additional Secretary of the President’s House. Retired Officer Izzat Jahan of Grade 21 is appointed on contract for 2 years.