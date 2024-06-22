Eid cleanliness drive: CM honours Chief COs WMCs, sanitary workers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif called Chief Officers and sanitary workers to CM office to honour them for making excellent cleanliness arrangements on Eid.

The Chief Minister paid tributes on showing excellent performance and commended them. Two sanitary workers presented a portrait made with a pencil to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on which she expressed her gratitude to them.

The CM distributed commendation certificates among the sanitary workers on showing excellent performance. The CM left her seat and sat among the sanitary workers. She inquired from the women sanitary workers about their well-being.

While addressing the sanitary workers and Chief Officers, the CM said, “I want to sit among the heroes and I am feeling heartily overjoyed. I did not spend Eid with my family and oversaw cleanliness arrangement across Punjab as well as undertook its monitoring.

I am pleased that Almighty has blessed me with an opportunity to serve the people across Punjab. Cleanliness is not confined to Eid and Suthra Punjab should look in the same manner. Punjab should be shined everyday in the same manner.” A renowned journalist and vlogger Razi Dada said, “Our daughter has assumed the office of Chief Minister and Punjab is shining like a house. Keeping our country neat and clean, disposing of animal waste and dirt is a great work. The sanitary workers had been working for 20 hours at a stretch in such a sultry weather for the last 3 days. I commend all the heroes on making excellent cleanliness arrangements on all three days of Eid. The animal sacrifice was performed at a mega scale. This time no dirt or foul smell was witnessed anywhere.”

The CM Maryam said, “Everyone acknowledge and appreciate on making nice cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid in Punjab. Even the opponents appreciated that animal sacrifice at such a mega scale has not been witnessed before. The roads were washed in such a manner as if to clean a house and rose water was sprinkled on the roads to do away with the stinking smell.”

