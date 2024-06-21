AIRLINK 85.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.93%)
DFML 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
DGKC 93.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
FCCL 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
FFBL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.81%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
HASCOL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
HBL 124.90 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.44%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
HUMNL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
OGDC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.75%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.48%)
PRL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.95%)
PTC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 59.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.78%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 8,375 Increased By 64.8 (0.78%)
BR30 26,124 Increased By 173.7 (0.67%)
KSE100 79,261 Increased By 459.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 25,604 Increased By 166.5 (0.65%)
Climate change impact on Pakistan

BR Research Published 21 Jun, 2024 08:56am

Alarms bells have rung as speakers at a recent seminar, “Disaster Resilient Pakistan” organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have raised voices to avert 2022-like floods this monsoon season. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has predicted above-normal rains in the country.

Besides extreme weather, torrential and unseasonal rains are also clear signs of climate change. April 24 was the wettest month in Pakistan in 6 decades when the country saw significantly above-average rainfall and lightning leading to loss of land and life.

Pakistan ranks among the ten most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change despite accounting for only 0.9 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The economic survey of Pakistan 2024-25 mentions unpredictable weather patterns, resulting in flash floods, droughts, glacial lake outbursts, intense heat waves, and erratic rainfall as destructive effects of climate change.

The survey has highlighted some key striking impacts of climate change in the country. The annual expected damage from riverine floods is projected to surge by at least around 47 percent by 2050. As for heatwaves, the fraction of the population exposed yearly is expected to increase by at least 32 percent by 2050. Moreover, labor productivity is projected to decline across the board because of escalating heat stress by around 7 percent. These changes in the climate over the years have also been impacting agriculture adversely. The Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023-24 points out that climate change will lower agriculture performance with annual mean wheat yield declining by at least one percent by 2050. Air and water pollution is another area that will aggravate human health especially those living in vulnerable areas.

