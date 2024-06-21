Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) headed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office statement, the delegation included Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khurshid Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman.

Discussions were held between the prime minister and Bilawal on national political issues. Further consultation was held with the PPP regarding the budget 2024-2025.

Budget reservations: PM invites Bilawal to PM House

Positive figures are coming with regard to the economy, the historic boom in the stock market is the endorsement of the budget by the business class, said the prime minister.

He further stated that all political parties have to work together for national development and prosperity and public welfare.

The prime minister added that steps have been taken to provide relief to the common man in the budget of the new financial year.

Further consultation will continue through committees, the two sides agreed in the meeting, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting took place in a positive atmosphere and dinner was given by the prime minister in honour of the Pakistan People’s Party delegation.

In the meeting, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present, the statement concluded.

According to media reports, PPP Chairman Bilawal has reportedly informed Prime Minister Shehbaz of the PPP’s concerns, however, assured the premier of cooperation in the approval of the budget.

However, some media reports stated that in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday, the inclusion of PPP in the federal cabinet and power sharing in Punjab were also discussed.

According to sources, Bilawal complained that the government is not taking them into confidence in any decision making. The federal government is not showing seriousness in various projects of Sindh. According to the sources, the prime minister assured Bilawal of removing all reservations.

Bilawal also complained that the ruling party failed to implement the agreement reached with his party, wherein, the former supported the latter in the formation of a coalition government, the sources added.

Moreover, the PPP chief also accused Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led administration of creating hurdles for his party in Punjab, the sources said, adding that Premier Shehbaz agreed on most of the concerns raised by Bilawal and formed separate committees to address those complaints.

As per the sources, the PPP chief also assured the premier that his party will help the federal government in the passage of the federal budget from parliament.

The sources said that the committees will hold more rounds of talks today (Friday) in the Prime Minister’s House to take the matters forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024