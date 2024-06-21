Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

LAHORE: To bring improvements in the government and governance system in Punjab, the government has decided to restructure the provincial ministries and departments.

According to the Punjab government’s spokesperson on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given her approval in this regard.

A 14-member special high-powered committee has been constituted and a task has been assigned to prepare the recommendations within 60 days in this regard.

Punjab govt implements office automation system in all deptts

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will be the convenor of the restructuring committee. At the same time, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth have been included in the committee as members.

“Downsizing departments facing losses will be undertaken while more than one institution performing similar duties will be abolished.

Reducing the size of ministries will create ease in the dispensation of official affairs. By undertaking restructuring and downsizing, the performance of institutions will be expedited and the public service delivery system will be made simple, easy and swift,“ he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024